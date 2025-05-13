Kristaps Porzingis News: Struggles continue in Game 4

Porzingis racked up seven points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Porzingis has played off the bench in the Celtics' last three games and had another dismal showing against his former team, failing to reach double-digit points for the fourth time in four games in the series. The Celtics need more from Porzingis, especially if Jayson Tatum (lower leg) ends up missing time after departing Monday's game with an injury. Porzingis is averaging 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in the series.