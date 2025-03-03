Kyle Kuzma Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Coach Doc Rivers said Kuzma didn't do a lot at Monday's practice and will be listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game in Atlanta, but an MRI on the forward's right ankle came back clean, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, so it's possible the Bucks are simply being cautious after Kuzma tweaked his ankle during Saturday's win in Dallas. However, his status for Wednesday's rematch against the Mavericks in Milwaukee is also in jeopardy. In Kuzma's expected absence, Gary Trent, AJ Green, Jericho Sims and Kevin Porter are all candidates for increased roles.