Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Bounces back in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 12:40pm

Kuzma totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to Indiana in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After a miserable performance in Game 1 in which he failed to score in 22 minutes, Kuzma was a bright spot in Tuesday's loss. Coach Doc Rivers seems intent on leaning on Kuzma and Bobby Portis in this series at the expense of Brook Lopez and Taurean Prince, though changes could be coming with the Bucks down 2-0.

