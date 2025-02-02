Kyle Kuzma News: Drops season-high 31 on Minnesota
Kuzma racked up 31 points (13-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over the Timberwolves.
The 29-year-old forward led the Wizards to their first win since Jan. 1 with a season-best scoring effort, topping the 30 points he's piled up last week in Phoenix. Kuzma's five made threes also tied his season best. Kuzma has had a rough campaign overall, but he's showing signs of breaking out with the trade deadline looming -- he's provided 20-plus points in three of the last nine games, averaging 17.1 points, 7.4 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.0 threes during that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now