Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Scores 16 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Kuzma closed Thursday's 126-113 win over Philadelphia with 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes.

Kuzma struggled from the free throw line, but other than that, it's hard to find any wrinkles in his performance, as the Bucks simply rode the hot hand of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- and in a lesser way, Brook Lopez -- to secure the victory. Kuzma at least managed to score in double digits for the 10th consecutive appearance, a stretch in which he's averaging 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He should continue to post decent numbers while enjoying an uptick in his usage rate due to the absence of Damian Lillard (calf) as the Bucks' second-best scoring option.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now