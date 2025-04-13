Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 8:45am

Kuzma (ankle) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma will have to shoulder the load for the Bucks on Sunday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) ruled out. The veteran forward is averaging 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 43.2 percent from the floor and a career-low 29.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
