Kyle Rose News: Active off bench Friday
Rose produced 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes in Friday's 110-104 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.
Rose made an all-around impact off the bench during the win, recording his most points in 18 games played since Jan. 21. The guard has been relegated to a backup role for the last five matches and has struggled to produce over that span.
Kyle Rose
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now