Kyle Rose News: Active off bench Friday

Rose produced 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes in Friday's 110-104 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Rose made an all-around impact off the bench during the win, recording his most points in 18 games played since Jan. 21. The guard has been relegated to a backup role for the last five matches and has struggled to produce over that span.