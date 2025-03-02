Kylor Kelley News: Cut by Dallas

The Mavericks will waive Kelley on Sunday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

The transaction will free up a spot for center Kai Jones, whom the Mavericks are expected to sign to a two-way deal once he clears waivers. Despite the Mavericks' depth at center being tested by numerous injuries, Kelley struggled to find playing time since making a 34-minute start in his third NBA game Feb. 2. During his time with Dallas, Kelley appeared in eight games and averaged 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.4 minutes.