Kylor Kelley News: Cut by Dallas
The Mavericks will waive Kelley on Sunday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
The transaction will free up a spot for center Kai Jones, whom the Mavericks are expected to sign to a two-way deal once he clears waivers. Despite the Mavericks' depth at center being tested by numerous injuries, Kelley struggled to find playing time since making a 34-minute start in his third NBA game Feb. 2. During his time with Dallas, Kelley appeared in eight games and averaged 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.4 minutes.
Kylor Kelley
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now