Kylor Kelley News: Posts double-double in win

Kelley played 28 minutes Wednesday during South Bay's 119-110 win versus the Skyforce and compiled 16 points (8-12 FG), 19 rebounds, three assists and a block.

Kelley hauled in a season-high 19 rebounds en route to compiling his fifth double-double of the campaign. Across 28 outings in the G League, the 27-year-old is currently averaging 10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.4 blocks while connecting on 67.2 percent of his field-goal attempts.