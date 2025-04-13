Kylor Kelley News: Reaches free agency
Kelley became a free agent Saturday after his 10-day contract with the Pelicans expired.
After inking his 10-day deal on April 3, Kelley appeared in two games for New Orleans, averaging 3.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.0 minutes. New Orleans would have to re-sign Kelley to a rest-of-season contract prior to Sunday's game against the Thunder in order to make him eligible to play in the finale. If the Pelicans don't re-sign Kelley or bring aboard another player to fill the open roster spot, they would have just seven players available.
Kylor Kelley
Free Agent
