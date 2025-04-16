Kyrie Irving Injury: Aiming to be back by January

The Mavericks are optimistic that Irving (knee) could return by the start of January, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Irving tore his left ACL in early March and underwent surgery on the injury. While he's still expected to miss a significant chunk of the 2025-2026 campaign, there's optimism he could be back on the court before the calendar flips to 2026. Of course, it's very early in his recovery, and he'll have to avoid setbacks throughout the summer and fall in order to remain on schedule. However, Charania's report is a good sign for Irving's fantasy value next season.