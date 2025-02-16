Kyrie Irving Injury: Makes impact in All-Star Game

Irving (shoulder) logged seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in eight minutes of action during Sunday's 41-25 All-Star Game final win over Chuck's Global Stars.

Irving made his presence felt in limited action in both games of the All-Star mini-tournament, totaling 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in just 15 minutes across the two contests. Irving has been dealing with a shoulder issue of late, but it seems as if he should be available when the Mavericks return to play Friday against the Pelicans.