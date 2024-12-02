Kyrie Irving News: Good to go Tuesday vs. Grizzlies

Irving (shoulder) is not listed on the NBA injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Irving was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right shoulder soreness. It was just the second game he missed this season, but he will be available for Tuesday's NBA Cup showdown. Over his last 10 games, Irving averaged 25.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 35.1 minutes per game.