Lacey James headshot

Lacey James News: First game of year in double digits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 2:41pm

James turned in 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and six assists before fouling out in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Wednesday marked the second start of 2024-25 for James, who attained double figures in scoring for the first time in nine outings this year. James is averaging 5.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 22.3 minutes across his last five appearances.

Lacey James
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
