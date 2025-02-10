LaMelo Ball Injury: More ankle issues

Ball won't return to Monday's game against the Nets due to right ankle soreness. He recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 10 minutes before exiting.

Ball logged 10 minutes during the first quarter of Monday's clash but went to the locker room shortly after checking out of the game. KJ Simpson started the second half in Ball's place and should see plenty of chances down the stretch.