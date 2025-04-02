LaMelo Ball Injury: Undergoes surgery on wrist, ankle

The Hornets announced Wednesday that Ball has undergone successful surgeries on his right wrist and right ankle, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball is expected to resume full basketball activities in five to six weeks, which is a good sign for the Hornets moving forward. The rising star is coming off a strong 2024-25 campaign, averaging a career-high 25.2 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals, shooting 40.5 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.