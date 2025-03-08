Fantasy Basketball
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Ball has been in and out of the lineup all season for the Hornets due to injuries, which has led to the team managing his playing time in back-to-back situations. With the rising star out Saturday, the Hornets will likely turn to a combination of Damion Baugh, Nick Smith, Seth Curry, KJ Simpson and Malachi Flynn to pick up the slack in the backcourt for Charlotte.

