LaMelo Ball Injury: Won't play Sunday

Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Ball was a late addition to the injury report and ultimately won't suit up for the first half of Charlotte's back-to-back set. Nick Smith (back) is also out, so KJ Simpson, Seth Curry, Elfrid Payton and Isaiah Wong should all handle increased roles in the backcourt. Ball will likely return to action Monday in Brooklyn and can be considered probable until the team releases an official injury report.