LaMelo Ball News: Puts up 20 points in return

Ball (ankle) recorded 20 points (7-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes Saturday in the Hornets' 113-100 loss to the Wizards.

Back in action after missing the previous two contests due to right ankle soreness, Ball didn't face any obvious limitations in his return but wasn't particularly efficient, as he turned the ball over six times and shot 36.8 percent from the field. Given the 14-45 Hornets' place in the standings, Ball seems like a good bet to be rested for one half of back-to-back sets for the remainder of the season, and it wouldn't be surprising if he was occasionally held out for standalone games, too.