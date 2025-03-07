Fantasy Basketball
LaMelo Ball News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Ball has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Ball recorded a double-double for the Hornets the last time he was on the floor, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves. The rising star is averaging a career-high 26.2 points this season, with 5.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game for Charlotte.

