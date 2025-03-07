LaMelo Ball News: Will play Friday

Ball has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Ball recorded a double-double for the Hornets the last time he was on the floor, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves. The rising star is averaging a career-high 26.2 points this season, with 5.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game for Charlotte.