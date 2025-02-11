Lauri Markkanen News: Struggles with three-point shot
Markkanen ended Monday's 132-113 loss to the Lakers with 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes.
Markkanen could've had a much better outing hadn't he gone 1-for-8 from beyond the arc, but despite that, he ended up as one of Utah's most reliable scoring options in a game where the team looked outmatched. Markkanen is averaging 16.3 points per game since the beginning of February, but the shooting performances are a bit concerning since he's made just 42.1 percent of his attempts from the field and only 33.3 percent of his treys.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now