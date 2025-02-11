Lauri Markkanen News: Struggles with three-point shot

Markkanen ended Monday's 132-113 loss to the Lakers with 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes.

Markkanen could've had a much better outing hadn't he gone 1-for-8 from beyond the arc, but despite that, he ended up as one of Utah's most reliable scoring options in a game where the team looked outmatched. Markkanen is averaging 16.3 points per game since the beginning of February, but the shooting performances are a bit concerning since he's made just 42.1 percent of his attempts from the field and only 33.3 percent of his treys.