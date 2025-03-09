Leaky Black News: Full stat line in win

Black finished with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 114-94 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Black supplied a full stat line Sunday to go along with an efficient 15 points off the bench. The 25-year-old has come off the bench in three straight outings after starting eight games in a row, but he's logged at least 22 minutes to hold onto a steady role in each of his past three appearances.