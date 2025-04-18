Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Officially listed as probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

James is probable for Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Saturday due to a left hip flexor strain.

James is expected to be available for the series opener against the Timberwolves, but the probable tag exercises some caution on whether the star forward will be able to suit up or not. James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 70 regular-season contests, shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

