Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

James (hip) is available for Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James was tagged as probable for Saturday's playoff opener due to a left hip flexor strain, but he's been given the green light to play. Since the All-Star break, James averaged 24.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals over 35.6 minutes per game while connecting on 50.8 percent of his field-goal attempts.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now