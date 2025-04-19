LeBron James News: Cleared to play Saturday

James (hip) is available for Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James was tagged as probable for Saturday's playoff opener due to a left hip flexor strain, but he's been given the green light to play. Since the All-Star break, James averaged 24.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals over 35.6 minutes per game while connecting on 50.8 percent of his field-goal attempts.