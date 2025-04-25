LeBron James News: Vintage performance not enough

James produced 38 points (13-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 116-104 loss to Minnesota in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

James put the Lakers on his back, doing a lot more of the dirty work due to the fact Luka Doncic was feeling under the weather. While Doncic still managed to play 40 minutes, he was clearly bothered, meaning James had to take control of the team. Despite scoring a game-high 38 points, it was not enough as the Lakers came up short, falling behind 2-1 in the series.