Leonard Miller News: Recalled from G League

The Timberwolves recalled Miller from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.

Miller will rejoin the parent club ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit. The 21-year-old forward has made two appearances in the NBA this month, totaling only five minutes. Miller has received the majority of his playing time with Iowa, and he's averaged 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals across 37.5 minutes per game in 26 G League matchups this season.