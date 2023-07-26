Summer League 2023 Review - Rookie Analysis Part 2

This article is part of our NBA Offseason series.

The performances of the 2023 lottery picks were worthy of their own article, but other first-year players flashed eye-catching talent at Summer League as well. Let's dive in.



Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets

Freshly donned the 2023 Summer League MVP, Whitmore looked plenty healthy and plenty vocal, temporarily making many organizations look foolish for passing on him due to concerns about the longevity of his knee as well as qualms against his personal demeanor. The Rockets, who selected Whitmore with the 20th overall pick, could still see health fears play out, but Houston is basking in good fortune right now.

Whitmore's physicality and strength translated to Summer League -- which is still a different beast than the NBA, but it's notable that Whitmore stepped in and posted 19.3 PPG on 44.7 percent shooting. He took 39.8 percent of his shots at the rim and converted on 63.4 percent. The league-average field-goal percentage at the rim for wing archetypes was 63.5 percent last season, making Whitmore almost exactly an average rim finisher heading into his age-19 campaign.

In total, Whitmore's 12:14 AST:TO ratio was refreshing compared to the 19:42 AST:TO ratio he posted across 26 games as a freshman at Villanova. He also racked up 15 steals across six games, although eight came in one contest. I still have tempered expectations off the bat. His lack of free-throw attempts is a phenomenon of sorts, as despite his physicality, Whitmore averaged just 2.5 FTA per game in college and was on-brand with 2.7 FTA per game in six Summer League contests. Additionally, Whitmore hit just 34.3 percent of 108 3PA at Villanova, and he wasn't a reliable three-point shooter in high school. Hitting just 28.6 percent of 49 3PA in Summer League isn't a big deal, but it's symbolic that this shouldn't simply be overlooked.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

George's Summer League ended early due to an ankle sprain, but he still took the court in six total games for Utah. The results were excellent, with George delivering 18.7 PPG on 45.7/38.6/75.0 percent shooting with healthy volume in each slash category. He also posted 5.3 assists per game on a 2.9 AST/TO ratio. There's room for George to make an impact in Utah's backcourt as a rookie if he can stand out through his defensive intensity or offensive style.

Marcus Sasser, Detroit Pistons

Sasser was extremely streaky throughout Summer League. When he was hot, he was scorching the earth -- evident through a 40-point finale. Sasser buried 39.9 percent of 35 3PA across his final two collegiate seasons at Houston. Combine his reliable shooting with an underrated handle, the instincts of a quality floor general, and tough point-of-attack defense and the final product is an NBA-caliber rotation player. His size at 6-foot-2 remains a limiting factor, however.

Ben Sheppard, Indiana Pacers

Sheppard hitting 38.7 percent of 31 3PA at Summer League is solid, but the manner in which he was knocking down his triples was notable. The 22-year-old, four-year Belmont product was a dangerous movement shooter and off-ball cutter for the Pacers. While he isn't a versatile, high-ceiling archetype, Sheppard slotting in next to Tyrese Haliburton in the regular season will make for a seamless addition to the roster. Don't be surprised if Sheppard has certain plays and sets drawn up for him, as it was a common trend at Summer League. He averaged 10.6 points on 41.7 percent shooting overall.

Leonard Miller, Minnesota Timberwolves

For anybody that watched Miller's 2022-23 G League Ignite campaign, Summer League looked eerily similar, which comes with pros and cons. Miller still deals with tunnel vision and general clumsiness at any given time, but he mixes in flashes of awesome upside for a bulky 6-foot-10 frame. He's a good rebounder who can grab-and-go in transition. He's an athletic specimen that can operate as a ballhandler or a screener in the pick-and-roll. That's rare versatility. If Miller can be an above-average defender, his versatility on offense will make him an asset. Minnesota properly incorporating Miller into an offensive scheme will be pivotal for his development.

Miller averaged 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game across 38 G League contests last season.

Hunter Tyson, Denver Nuggets

There was sizable chatter about whether Denver was overzealously reaching on older prospects in an attempt to replicate the immediate success the franchise had with Christian Braun last year. Selecting Julian Strawther, Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson with picks No. 29, No. 32 and No. 37, respectively, was an attempt to triple-down strategically.

It's a pretty situational gamble in terms of draft theory, but early results look good. The aforementioned trio combined to shoot 40-for-97 from beyond the arc at Summer League, while showing off signature skills/traits that have solid chances of translating to the NBA.

Tyson was the ringleader, raining in 50.0 percent of his 36 3PA, while flashing well-rounded scoring that featured punishing closeouts, curling and cutting, and getting open off ghost and flare screens. Tyson is among the most vocal, expletive-uttering competitors I've witnessed. I like it. I'm optimistic about his defensive chops in the league.

Jordan Walsh, Boston Celtics

Walsh was a revelation for the Celtics at Summer League. The 19-year-old profiled as a glue guy and talented defender pre-draft, but discovered his shooting stroke at Summer League. Connecting on 40.7 percent of his 27 3PA is an encouraging start after hitting just 27.8 percent of 72 3PA across his 36 games at Arkansas. Walsh's offensive game is still raw off the dribble, and he's not a self-creator, but his 3&D prospectus has gained momentum.