Liam Robbins Injury: Cut by Milwaukee

The Bucks waived Robbins (groin) on Thursday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Robbins -- who had been sidelined to a two-way contract --hadn't played for the Bucks or their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, since Jan. 25 due to a groin injury, so Milwaukee will presumably look to replace him with a healthy player. The 25-year-old big man averaged just 4.4 minutes per game over 13 appearances with the Bucks in 2024-25. He had been more involved for the Herd, turning in averages of 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 assists in 20.3 minutes per contest over 13 games on the season.