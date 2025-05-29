Luguentz Dort News: Pops for 12 points in Game 5 win

Dort finished with 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 win over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Dort tallied double-digit scoring for the first time in his past six games, while also matching his playoff-high with three steals. Despite averaging just 8.3 points per game over the past 12 games, Dort remains a key piece for the Thunder, particularly on the defensive end. The Thunder will now head home for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, where a matchup against either the Pacers or the Knicks awaits.