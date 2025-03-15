Luis Rodriguez News: Scores 10 points in rare start

Rodriguez logged 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and six rebounds during 30 minutes in Friday's 110-104 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Rodriguez moved into the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 25 to fill in for the suspended Juan Toscano-Anderson against the G League Clippers. While he played longer than usual, Rodriguez contributed double-digit points for the fifth time in 25 regular-season appearances and notched his second-highest rebound tally of the campaign.