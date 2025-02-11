Luka Doncic Injury: Iffy to play Wednesday vs. Utah

Doncic (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Doncic returned from a 23-game absence Monday due to a left calf strain to make his Lakers debut against the Jazz, during which he logged 14 points, five rebounds and four assists over 24 minutes. If Doncic does play in Wednesday's rematch, he'll likely have his minutes restricted from 25-to-30 minutes in order to avoid aggravating his calf injury heading into the All-Star break.