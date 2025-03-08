Luka Garza Injury: Working through ankle sprain

Garza is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Antonio due to a left ankle sprain.

Garza has been a healthy DNP for the Timberwolves' last two games, but it appears he is working through an ankle injury that puts his status for Sunday's game up in the air. The 2021 second-round pick has averaged 3.4 points and 2.0 rebounds over 7.6 minutes per game since the beginning of February.