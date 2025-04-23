Fantasy Basketball
Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Held to four points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Kennard totaled four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Although he's shooting 50 percent from the field in the playoffs, the Grizzlies are using the veteran sharpshooter very sparingly. Through the opening two games, Kennard is averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 three-pointers in 15.0 minutes per contest.

Luke Kennard
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
