Luke Kennard News: Increased role in Game 3 loss

Kennard had five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Kennard logged 33 minutes, sliding up in the rotation after Ja Morant left the game early due to a hip injury. Despite the promotion, Kennard struggled on the offensive end, scoring no more than five points for the third playoff game. Should Morant miss Saturday's Game 4, Kennard could be the primary beneficiary, at least from a minutes standpoint.