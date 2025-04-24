Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Increased role in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Kennard had five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Kennard logged 33 minutes, sliding up in the rotation after Ja Morant left the game early due to a hip injury. Despite the promotion, Kennard struggled on the offensive end, scoring no more than five points for the third playoff game. Should Morant miss Saturday's Game 4, Kennard could be the primary beneficiary, at least from a minutes standpoint.

Luke Kennard
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now