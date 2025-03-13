Fantasy Basketball
Luke Kennard News: Posts season-high 30 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Kennard closed Wednesday's 122-115 victory over the Jazz with 30 points (11-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

Kennard's efficient shooting helped him record a season-high 30 points and lead Memphis in scoring despite coming off the bench. Kennard continues to be one of the NBA's best outside shooters, converting 46.4 percent of his 4.3 three-point attempts per contest this season.

