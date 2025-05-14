Luke Kornet News: Has monster Game 5

Kornet chipped in 10 points (5-5 FG), nine rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 win over the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With Kristaps Porzingis battling through an illness, Boston turned to Kornet for extended action, and Kornet delivered. The 29-year-old swatted a career-high seven shots -- he had five in the third quarter alone -- and fell one rebound shy of a double-double. It's unclear how healthy Porzingis will be for Friday's Game 6, but Kornet may have done enough to earn more minutes after combining for 18 minutes in his previous two appearances.