Luke Kornet News: Starting in Game 6

Kornet is in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Knicks on Friday.

Kornet was outstanding for Boston in the Game 5 win while finishing with 10 points (5-5 FG), nine rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and one steal in 26 minutes. Given all the struggles Kristaps Porzingis has endured in the series, starting Kornet after he delivered such an impressive stat line in Game 5 makes sense for the Celtics. They'll ride the hot hand for this do-or-die game.