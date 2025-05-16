Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Starting in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2025 at 5:03pm

Kornet is in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Knicks on Friday.

Kornet was outstanding for Boston in the Game 5 win while finishing with 10 points (5-5 FG), nine rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and one steal in 26 minutes. Given all the struggles Kristaps Porzingis has endured in the series, starting Kornet after he delivered such an impressive stat line in Game 5 makes sense for the Celtics. They'll ride the hot hand for this do-or-die game.

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now