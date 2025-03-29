Luke Travers News: Near triple-double in G League

Travers logged 22 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 17 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes Friday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 121-114 win over the Long Island Nets.

It was a dominant outing for Travers on Friday, who was two assists shy from registering his fourth triple-double of the season. He is averaging 16.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks over 34.2 minutes per game in the G League this season.