Luke Travers News: Posts big line in G League

Travers logged 22 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 17 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes Friday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 121-114 win over the Long Island Nets.

Travers is averaging 17.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks over 33.9 minutes per game across 20 appearances in the G League on the season. He's on a two-way deal with the Cavaliers but has made just one three-minute appearance at the NBA level since the All-Star break.