Mac McClung News: Game-high 32 points in G League
McClung finished with 32 points (13-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 137-119 G League win over the Stockton Kings.
McClung dropped a game-high 32 points, marking his sixth outing of the campaign with at least 30. Over 38 G League appearances, McClung has averaged 22.0 points while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep.
