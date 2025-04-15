Mac McClung News: Plays just two games at NBA level

McClung made two appearances for the Magic during the regular season, recording zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and one rebound over 10 total minutes.

McClung, who spent the entire season on a two-way deal, won't be eligible to play for the Magic during the postseason. The fourth-year guard claimed his third consecutive NBA Slum Dunk Contest title at All-Star weekend in February, but he otherwise failed to make waves at the NBA level. Instead, he spent the bulk of his time in the G League with the Osceola Magic and led the affiliate to G League Finals. Over his 44 appearances with Osceola between the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, McClung averaged 23.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 32.4 minutes. He's set to become a restricted free agent this summer.