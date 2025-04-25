Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Malik Beasley headshot

Malik Beasley News: Shooting woes continue in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Beasley supplied 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to New York in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Beasley struggled from the field and saw a significant dip in playing time during Game 3. The sharpshooter has totaled 21 points while shooting 26.1 percent from the field over his last two games, though he did post 20 points across 35 minutes during Game 1 of the series. He's averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 29.3 minutes per game during the first round.

Malik Beasley
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now