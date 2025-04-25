Malik Beasley News: Shooting woes continue in loss

Beasley supplied 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to New York in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Beasley struggled from the field and saw a significant dip in playing time during Game 3. The sharpshooter has totaled 21 points while shooting 26.1 percent from the field over his last two games, though he did post 20 points across 35 minutes during Game 1 of the series. He's averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 29.3 minutes per game during the first round.