Malik Williams News: All-around showing in double-double
Williams recorded 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 32 minutes in Friday's 124-114 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle
Williams put forth an all-around showing Friday despite struggling shooting a bit from the field, posting a team-best trio of blocks while recording team-high-tying marks in rebounds and steals in a losing effort. Williams has appeared in 22 G League contests, averaging 12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
