Mamadi Diakite News: Scores seven points

Diakite (personal) returned to action in Thursday's 134-107 G League win over the Texas Legends, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 28 minutes.

Diakite had been sidelined since missing Sunday's G League game against the Mexico City Capitanes for personal reasons. In 27 appearances, Diakite has averaged 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers.