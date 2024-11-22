Marcus Garrett News: Posts efficient shooting line
Garrett totaled 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 36 minutes Friday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 108-103 win over the College Park Skyhawks.
Garrett was far more aggressive in the second game of a two-game set against the Skyhawks after attempting only three shots from the field Wednesday. The 26-year-old was once again a menace on the defensive end, as he's recorded two or more steals in all five appearances so far this season.
Marcus Garrett
Free Agent
