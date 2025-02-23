Mark Williams Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Kings

Williams has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings due to left foot injury management.

With the Hornets beginning their back-to-back set Monday, Williams will be held out of the first leg in order to manage his left foot injury but should be available for the second leg Tuesday against the Warriors. He's played two games for the Hornets since his trade to the Lakers was rescinded and has averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 25.0 minutes per game over that span. Jusuf Nurkic and Moussa Diabate should both see increased playing time Monday due to Williams' absence.