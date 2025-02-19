Mark Williams News: Cleared to play against LAL

Williams (conditioning) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

After missing four consecutive games, Williams has been expectedly upgraded from probable to available Wednesday following a rescinded trade to the Lakers and his subsequent return-to-play conditioning. Given that the 23-year-old big man was not dealing with an injury, he shouldn't face a strict minutes restriction against Los Angeles. Over his last 10 appearances for the Hornets, Williams has averaged 20.0 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.5 minutes.