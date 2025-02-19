Marvin Bagley News: Cleared to play Thursday

Bagley (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Pacers, Jonah Dylan of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Bagley has missed the last 26 games with an ankle injury and was traded to the Grizzlies by the Wizards during that time. The 25-year-old big man is on track to make his debut Thursday for Memphis when they face the Pacers on the road, though it's unclear if he'll see any playing time. In 19 games for Washington this season, he averaged 4.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game and shot 53.5 percent from the field.