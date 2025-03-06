Mason Jones News: Explodes for 49 points in G League

Jones finished with 49 points (15-23 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes during the G League Stockton Kings' 136-127 win over the Valley Suns on Tuesday.

It was an exceptional scoring effort out of Jones, who exploded for a season-high 49 points and 10 three-pointers Tuesday. With Sacramento's backcourt fairly healthy at the moment, Jones' two-way contract with the parent team leaves him likely to stay with Stockton for the bulk of his reps during the remainder of 2024-25. Across his last 10 G League games, the 26-year-old has averaged 23.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 4.2 three-pointers 34.0 minutes while shooting 42.9 percent from downtown.