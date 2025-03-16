Mason Jones News: Near double-double in G League

Jones posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 137-119 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Jones scored at least 25 points for the seventh time this season and fell one dime short of his sixth double-double. Across 21 G League appearances, Jones has averaged 23.3 points and 7.8 assists in 34.8 minutes per game.